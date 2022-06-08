Mechanicsburg woman sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend

A Mechanicsburg woman was sentenced Tuesday to up to 14 years in prison in a 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced.

Alison Morris, 25, had initially been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and voluntary manslaughter, but four of the charges had been dismissed when she pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on April 7.

The charges stem from an incident at their Upper Allen Township apartment on Oct. 26, 2020. Police said Morris and her boyfriend, Ryan Young, got into an argument, during which, she stabbed him in the leg, severing his femoral artery.

Upper Allen woman charged with murder in October stabbing death Alison Morris, 24, was initially charged in October with only recklessly endangering another person.

The DA's office reported that Young's family testified during Morris' sentencing Tuesday, and they reported that Young had stayed in the "tumultuous" relationship with Morris because of his concern for the safety of his children, which he expressed in text messages.

“Ryan’s death was tragic. One might say his death was senseless," Cumberland County DA Sean McCormack said in a statement Tuesday. "However, he stayed in a relationship with Morris to protect his children, in doing so he accomplished his goal but at the sacrifice of his own life. His sister Brittany may have said it best today when she told Judge Peck, ‘In the sense that he was protecting his children, his death will never be senseless to me.’”

With the no contest plea, which the DA's office said proved Morris had killed Young and that no claims of self defense were legally viable - Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck on Tuesday sentenced Morris to seven to 14 years in state prison. Morris has served nearly two years in prison since her arrest, initially starting with a misdemeanor charge in October, which was upgraded to homicide in November 2020 after an investigation.