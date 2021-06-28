Mechanicsburg woman faces multiple charges related to Capitol riot on Jan. 6

A Mechanicsburg woman faces multiple federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI charged Sandy Pomeroy Weyer with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice/Congress, according to charging documents dated June 24.

According to the affidavit, Weyer could be seen in surveillance video taking a cellphone video of an assault on a New York Times photographer near the ceremonial entrance to the Capitol rotunda.

The FBI received a tip on Jan. 7 that identified Weyer and provided screen shots of Weyer posting that she stormed the Capitol and had posted a Facebook Live video that was deleted.

Facebook records show that Weyer closed one account on Jan. 9, one day after opening a new account under a different name. Both accounts used the same cellphone number, which was identified as having used a cell site providing services to an area that included the interior of the Capitol, according to the court documents.

Facebook posts obtained by the FBI through a search warrant show posts documenting her travel and participation in the events of the day.