Mechanicsburg woman dies in Tuscarora Tunnel crash on Pa. Turnpike

A Mechanicsburg woman is dead after a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police at Newville said the incident occurred at 7:36 p.m. on Interstate 76 west near mile marker 187.2 in Huntingdon County.

The 64-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was travelling west in a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan when she approached a crossover construction zone pattern at the Tuscarora Tunnel, police said. Due to an active, long-term construction project at that location, the crossover pattern directs all vehicles to the eastbound tunnel where traffic travels in both directions and keeps the westbound tunnel shut down to traffic.

Police said the woman failed to cross over into the eastbound lane of traffic through the tunnel and instead struck or ran through multiple barricade channelizers. Her minivan then continued to travel around two truck-mounted attenuator barriers with activated arrow boards in each of the two westbound lanes in the tunnel.

Upon entering the tunnel, the vehicle rear-ended a parked high lift loader in the left lane at mile marker 186.5, that was actively in operation, police said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and her minivan sustained severe damage, police said.

Police said the operator of the high lift loader, a 38-year-old Salisbury man, was not injured and the unit sustained moderate damage.

State police were assisted on the scene by the Huntingdon County Coroner and Fannett Metal Fire & EMS.