Mechanicsburg police warn of scams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mechanicsburg police have issued a warning about two scams that recently surfaced in the borough.

In the first scam, a resident received a phone call from someone posing as a family member who claimed to have been arrested in another country and needed to have money sent to pay for their release. Police said the resident did not believe the story and hung up.

Police advised residents who receive such calls to try to get a phone number to return the call. They should check with family members to see if the person is even out of the country. In most cases, police said people will know ahead of time if a close family member is going to be abroad.

Many of these calls are made to elderly individuals and the person will pose as a grandchild, police said.

In the second incident, a caller claiming to be from Amazon called a resident to tell the person he or she had been charged too much on a transaction. The caller said they would refund the difference of the overcharge. Police said that the caller then claimed to have credited the resident too much money and would be fired for the mistake.

Police said the caller asked the resident to fill out a form that was emailed to the victim. The form asked for bank account information, which the resident provided.