Mechanicsburg police seek man in armed robbery at Rutter's store
Mechanicsburg police seek man in armed robbery at Rutter's store

Mechanicsburg police said they are looking for a man who robbed a Rutter's store Friday.

Police were called to the store in the 700 block of West Main Street at 4:59 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that a man had come into the store and wandered around inside for a time before eventually going to the cash register with an item to purchase.

The man then showed a handgun to the employee and demanded money. The employee gave the man an undetermined among of cash.

The man was wearing bright red sneakers at the time of the incident

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police department.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

