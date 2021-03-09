Mechanicsburg Police search for woman who accosted victim in parking lot

Mechanicsburg Police are asking for the help of residents in identifying a woman they say accosted a person in a parking lot last week.

Police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of North York Street at 8:35 p.m. March 2 for an active disturbance. A caller reported being accosted by a woman, with whom they had exchanged words in the parking lot, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The caller attempted to leave the area in a vehicle, but the woman struck the vehicle and continued yelling at the victim, police said.

The woman left before police arrived at the scene, but police said the woman was wearing a distinctive jacket and was wearing a headlamp on her head.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-691-3300.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.