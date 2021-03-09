 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg Police search for woman who accosted victim in parking lot
Mechanicsburg suspect

Mechanicsburg Police are looking for this woman who they said accosted another person in a parking lot on March 2.

 provided by Mechanicsburg Police

Mechanicsburg Police are asking for the help of residents in identifying a woman they say accosted a person in a parking lot last week.

Police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of North York Street at 8:35 p.m. March 2 for an active disturbance. A caller reported being accosted by a woman, with whom they had exchanged words in the parking lot, according to police.

The caller attempted to leave the area in a vehicle, but the woman struck the vehicle and continued yelling at the victim, police said.

The woman left before police arrived at the scene, but police said the woman was wearing a distinctive jacket and was wearing a headlamp on her head.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-691-3300.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

