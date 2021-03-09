Mechanicsburg Police search for woman who accosted victim in parking lot

Mechanicsburg Police are asking for the help of residents in identifying a woman they say accosted a person in a parking lot last week.
Police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of North York Street at 8:35 p.m. March 2 for an active disturbance. A caller reported being accosted by a woman, with whom they had exchanged words in the parking lot, according to police.
Support Local Journalism
The caller attempted to leave the area in a vehicle, but the woman struck the vehicle and continued yelling at the victim, police said.
The woman left before police arrived at the scene, but police said the woman was wearing a distinctive jacket and was wearing a headlamp on her head.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-691-3300.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Naomi Creason
Managing Editor
Managing Editor at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.