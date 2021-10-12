Mechanicsburg police clarify firearms incident Monday afternoon

After misinformation spread on social media regarding an incident Monday afternoon in Mechanicsburg, borough police on Tuesday clarified details of an argument, noting that it did not involve an attempted child abduction.

Police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of South Arch Street at 3:28 p.m. Monday. Police learned that the incident started when a man approached two juveniles and offered them $20 to get a clothes hanger so that he can try to get into a vehicle he was locked out of.

Police specified that at no time were the juveniles asked to get into the vehicle.

The juveniles left the area, and one of them returned with a hanger and was offered the $20, according to police. The other juvenile's father learned of the incident, came to the scene and "exchanged words" with the man.

Police said the man then summoned a family member, who arrived in a truck and exchanged more words before leaving. The family member, however, returned, and police said a firearm was displayed during the encounter, which prompted 911 calls.

Police noted, however, that the incident was not a child abduction attempt and that at no time was the weapon pointed at or displayed toward the juveniles.