Mechanicsburg men face charges related to drug overdose death
Mechanicsburg men face charges related to drug overdose death

Upper Allen Township police arrested one Mechanicsburg area man and are trying to locate a second man wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charges connected with a March 22 drug overdose death.

On March 22, officers said they responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence. Police learned that the victim was deceased from a possible drug overdose which was later confirmed as the cause of death by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Police said their investigation identified Andrei Burkett and Clayton R. Carroll, both of Mechanicsburg, as the parties responsible for delivering drugs to the victim. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects and police are still trying to locate Burkett.

Police said Burkett, 28, of the 1200 block of Alma Lane, Mechanicsburg, has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

Police said Carroll, 27, of the first block West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg, faces the same charges and was arrested Thursday. He was arraigned Thursday in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin, with bail set at $65,000. Carroll was unable to post bail and is currently in Cumberland County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 in front of Martin.

Andrei Burkett

Andrei Burkett

 Upper Allen Police
Clayton Carroll

Clayton Carroll

 Upper Allen Police

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

