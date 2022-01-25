 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mechanicsburg man sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for tampering with items, returning to stores

  • 0

A Mechancisburg man who tampered with products and returned them to area stores in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 2 years imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Robert K. Burns, 61, was sentenced to prison, as well as two years of supervised release following imprisonment.

Burns previously admitted that in May 2019, he replaced pills in multiple bottles of lansoprazole, resealed the bottles and then returned them to a store in Enola. He them tampered with and then returned other products, including sinus relief products, to a Mechanicsburg store in May and June 2019. He also did the same with toothpaste to a different Mechanicsburg store.

According to the originally filed affidavit, the Giant Company helped identify the issue and Burns as a suspect since he used the company's bonus card during the return. Affected stores in the investigation included Giant, Walmart, Wegmans and CVS.

In August 2019, police executed a search warrant on Burns' home and found additional products with which he had tampered and other evidence, including hundreds of cut-up product packages and tamper-resistant seals.

People are also reading…

The case was investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Silver Spring Township Police.

Robert Burns

Burns

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Today's police log includes a child pornography arrest in Shippensburg, a stolen cow in Perry County, and an investigation into dead rats sent through the mail.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes spray painted signs in North Middleton, package thefts in Mechanicsburg and reports from Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Worldwide shark attacks increased almost 30% in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News