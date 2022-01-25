Mechanicsburg man sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for tampering with items, returning to stores

A Mechancisburg man who tampered with products and returned them to area stores in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 2 years imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Robert K. Burns, 61, was sentenced to prison, as well as two years of supervised release following imprisonment.

Burns previously admitted that in May 2019, he replaced pills in multiple bottles of lansoprazole, resealed the bottles and then returned them to a store in Enola. He them tampered with and then returned other products, including sinus relief products, to a Mechanicsburg store in May and June 2019. He also did the same with toothpaste to a different Mechanicsburg store.

According to the originally filed affidavit, the Giant Company helped identify the issue and Burns as a suspect since he used the company's bonus card during the return. Affected stores in the investigation included Giant, Walmart, Wegmans and CVS.

In August 2019, police executed a search warrant on Burns' home and found additional products with which he had tampered and other evidence, including hundreds of cut-up product packages and tamper-resistant seals.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Silver Spring Township Police.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.