Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to auto loan fraud

A Mechanicsburg man pleaded guilty to bank fraud Tuesday stemming from documents he falsified while obtaining an auto loan, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Rene Roy, 51, submitted an application to Belco Community Credit Union for an auto loan and submitted falsified documents to obtain a lower interest rate, U.S. Attorney David Freed said in a news release.

The FBI conducted the investigation that led to Roy's guilty plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge John Jones, according to a news release. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The maximum penalty for federal bank fraud is 30 years in prison, subject to consideration of federal sentencing guidelines.

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.