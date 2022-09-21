Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Mechanicsburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Shively attended a rally at the Ellipse and then walked to the U.S. Capitol, where he unlawfully entered the grounds. He got past broken-down police barriers and went up the steps of the Capitol. While there, Shively assaulted one officer by striking the officer’s hand, and head and shoulder areas. He also assaulted another officer, grabbing the officer’s jacket and yelling at the officer.

Shively was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, in Harrisburg. He is to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison on each of the two felony charges, as well as potential financial penalties, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Shively as #55 on its seeking information photos, and the Capital Area Resident Agency of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.