Mechanicsburg man killed in Wednesday evening crash in Monroe Township
A Mechanicsburg man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Monroe Township.

State Police at Carlisle said Sumeya A. Sanbur, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry west in the 1200 block of West Trindle Road at 5:37 p.m. when she crossed over the double-yellow line.

Her car collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brenda K. Fordyce, 60, of Mechanicsburg. Sanbur's car overturned, and both cars came to rest in the front yard of a home along West Trindle Road.

Salman A. Hassan, 19, a passenger in Sanbur's car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanbur and Fordyce were both taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

