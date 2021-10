A pedestrian is dead after he was struck in front of Rossmoyne Elementary School Wednesday evening, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Police said David Blahna, 74, was killed in in the pedestrian crash.

Police were initially called to the scene on Rossmoyne Road at Colonial Drive at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday for a struck pedestrian. Blahna was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.