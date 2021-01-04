 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg man killed in Monroe Township crash Saturday
A Mechanicsburg man was killed in a crash on Williams Grove Road at Creek Road in Monroe Township Saturday morning, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police said Daniel Musser, 64, was driving a 2005 Jeep south on Williams Grove Road and was crossing the bridge as he approached the intersection with Creek Road at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, but police said he was traveling too fast for conditions and encountered an icy patch on the bridge.

Musser's vehicle began to fishtail and struck a guide rail just after passing the intersection. His vehicle then bounced into the oncoming lane of travel, where an approaching 2015 Ford F-150 struck the driver's side of Musser's vehicle.

Musser, who was wearing a seat belt, was declared deceased at the scene.

The other driver, Denise Douglass, 48, of Dillsburg, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for minor injuries to her hip and wrist.

