Mechanicsburg man faces drug delivery resulting in death charge in connection with 2019 overdose

Lower Allen Township Police said they are charging a Mechanicsburg man with felony drug delivery resulting in death and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in connection to a December 2019 overdose.
Police said this week that they are charging Robert Mumma III, 29, though no docket information was yet available Wednesday in the case.
The charges stem from a death investigation in the 5500 block of Moreland Court at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 17, 2019. A man was found dead from a drug overdose with several needles, glassine packets and other drug paraphernalia found in plain view around the body, according to police.
Police said a toxicology report indicated the man had morphine, fentanyl and cocaine in his blood. The Cumberland County Coroner's Office determined the cause of death was acute cocaine/fentanyl toxicity.
Police recovered the man's cell phone from the apartment, and text messages were discovered between him and Mumma where Mumma allegedly connected the man to a drug dealer in Harrisburg. Police said the drugs purchased there were what was ingested as the fatal dose.