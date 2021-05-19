 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg man faces drug delivery resulting in death charge in connection with 2019 overdose
Mechanicsburg man faces drug delivery resulting in death charge in connection with 2019 overdose

Lower Allen Township Police said they are charging a Mechanicsburg man with felony drug delivery resulting in death and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in connection to a December 2019 overdose.

Police said this week that they are charging Robert Mumma III, 29, though no docket information was yet available Wednesday in the case.

The charges stem from a death investigation in the 5500 block of Moreland Court at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 17, 2019. A man was found dead from a drug overdose with several needles, glassine packets and other drug paraphernalia found in plain view around the body, according to police.

Police said a toxicology report indicated the man had morphine, fentanyl and cocaine in his blood. The Cumberland County Coroner's Office determined the cause of death was acute cocaine/fentanyl toxicity.

Police recovered the man's cell phone from the apartment, and text messages were discovered between him and Mumma where Mumma allegedly connected the man to a drug dealer in Harrisburg. Police said the drugs purchased there were what was ingested as the fatal dose.

Robert Mumma

Mumma
