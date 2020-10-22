 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg man charged with rape of child in Upper Allen

Mechanicsburg man charged with rape of child in Upper Allen

A 19-year-old Mechanicsburg man faces child rape charges out of Upper Allen Township.

Zachary Towner was charged with felony rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force and involving a child, and indecent assault, after an investigation into an incident in July.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Towner and took him into custody on Thursday.

He was arraigned and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

