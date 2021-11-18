Mechanicsburg man charged with murder in August fatal crash on I-81 that killed two children

A Mechanicsburg man faces a number of charges, including two murder charges, in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in August that resulted in the death of two children in his vehicle.

Gregory Nornhold, 36, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder in the third degree, two counts each of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, five counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and felony endangering the welfare of children, as well as a number of counts of misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and DUI controlled substance in connection with an Aug. 3 crash on I-81 south in Silver Spring Township.

Police said the charges stem from the crash that involved three vehicles at mile marker 54.7. Police determined Nornhold was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan north on I-81 when his vehicle crossed the center median and struck a Ford F-150 traveling south, which then struck a Ford Focus also traveling south.

Nornhold had four children in his vehicle — a 4-year-old girl, a 2-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy. Police said the 4-year-old was not in a booster seat at the time of the crash, and the 2-year-old was seated in only the seat portion of the booster seat, and both were improperly restrained in the vehicle. Both of the children died as a result of the crash.

The other two children suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police said Nornhold was a foster parent and received training regarding safely transporting children. Police said that, according to data recorders, there was no evidence that Nornhold applied the brake before the crash.

Police did not specify what injuries the other drivers and passengers suffered in the crash.

Police tested Nornhold's blood, and laboratory reports indicated the presence of marijuana (THC). Police also found multiple vape pens, full and empty THC cartridges and empty packaging in the center console of Nornhold's vehicle.

Nornhold was arraigned Thursday in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson, who set bail at $100,000. He remains in Cumberland County Prison, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.