Mechanicsburg man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

A Mechanicsburg man faces charges in connection with an overdose death from August in Upper Allen Township.

Upper Allen Township Police reported that Christopher Hoover, 41, was arrested and charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in connection with an Aug. 18 death investigation.

Police said an investigation into a man's death showed that Hoover had supplied the drugs that caused the overdose. Police did not specify what the drugs were that caused the overdose.

Hoover was taken into custody Monday and arraigned, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.