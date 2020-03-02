Mechanicsburg man charged with aggravated assault

A Mechanicsburg man is in Cumberland County Prison after an incident early Monday morning.

Samuel Edwards III, 29, was charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault after what was initially reported as a home invasion in the first block of West Green Street in Mechanicsburg at 2:19 a.m. Monday.

Mechanicsburg Borough Police said Edwards showed up to the home and was known to the initial victim. He got into a physical altercation with the resident, which resulted in injuries, according to police.

A second person tried to intervene but was also injured. Both people were treated at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they later located Edwards and took him into custody. The police department was assisted by Silver Spring Township, Hampden Township and Lower Allen Township police departments.

Edwards remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.