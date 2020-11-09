Mechanicsburg doctor agrees to pay $850,000 to settle Medicare case

A Mechanicsburg doctor has agreed to pay the United States $850,000 to resolve allegations that she submitted fraudulent travel claims to the Medicare program.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said Nava K. Nawaz of Mechanicsburg used her laboratory company, Perll Diagnostics Inc., to defraud Medicare by submitting more than 23,000 false and inflated travel reimbursement claims for specimen collection and testing between 2014 and 2017. In doing so, the government contends that Nawaz misrepresented the distances traveled by Perll’s lab technicians and wrongly obtained taxpayer dollars for travel that never occurred.

Nawaz has also agreed not to seek or be an owner or operator of a laboratory for the next 18-months.

“Our office has zero tolerance for those who invent or inflate Medicare reimbursement claims,” Freed said. “We will continue to use all available tools, including the civil remedies of the False Claims Act, to protect our seniors and safeguard the Medicare Trust Fund.”