Mechanicsburg couple charged in October homicide now face child abuse charges

Mechanicsburg Police announced Friday that a couple charged with homicide in Hampden Township now faces multiple additional charges related to their children's injuries.
Alan Williams, 27, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
Crystal Dupert, 25, faces two charges of endangering the welfare of children.
Police said Cumberland County Children and Youth reported on Oct. 1 that two children, ages 2 and 3, had been treated for injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
During the investigation, Williams said he was babysitting when he found the children had "made a mess" and were playing with a handgun that had been in a closet near the children, police said.
Police said Williams used a rail from a baby gate to hit both children repeatedly and that neither Dupert nor Williams sought treatment for the children's injuries.
Williams and Dupert are currently in prison on criminal homicide and related charges in the Sept. 30 death of Andrew Konetsco.
Police earlier had said that Dupert drove Williams to Konetsco's home with their children in the vehicle. There Williams entered the home unannounced and shot Konetsco with a 9 mm handgun registered to Dupert, police said.
After the shooting, police said Dupert took the children to a family member's house. Both were arrested on Oct. 1.
Williams waived his preliminary hearing on the new charges on Feb. 22.
A preliminary hearing for Dupert is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 8 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin.
