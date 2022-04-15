 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mechanicsburg area man injured in crash on Turnpike Tuesday

A Mechanicsburg area man was injured Tuesday morning after his vehicle struck a guide rail and then a concrete barrier along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Allen Township.

Daniel S. Rishel, 25, was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima east on the turnpike around 8:55 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, State Police at Newville said.

The vehicle hit a guiderail on the south side of the roadway before it rolled over, traveled back onto the travel lanes and hit the concrete barrier, police said.

Rishel was transported by Penn State Lifeline Ambulance to Holy Spirit Hospital. State police were assisted at the scene by Lower Allen Township police.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

