Mechanicsburg-area man faces indecent exposure charges

Upper Allen Township police have arrested a Mechanicsburg-area man on charges of indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
Police say Anibal Anico Jr., 22, of the 500 block of Meadowcroft Circle, is a suspect in an April 4 incident in which a man exposed his genitals to two juveniles.
Anico was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking where he was arraigned and committed on $8,000 bail, according to police reports. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.