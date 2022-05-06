May 25 preliminary hearing set for man charged in Carlisle Speedway stabbing

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in the stabbing of an employee at a convenience store in Carlisle on Thursday, Carlisle Police said.

Police charged James Allen Brown Jr., 54, with robbery, inflict bodily injury; aggravated assault, attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon; aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference; possession of an instrument of crime with intent; and simple assault.

He was unable to post $50,000 in bail and remains in Cumberland County Prison, court documents showed Friday. Brown is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbek at 8:30 a.m. on May 25.

Carlisle Police on Thursday said the employee who was stabbed at the Speedway convenience store and gas station on East High Street had been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the motive behind the stabbing appears to have been robbery.

Court documents say a James Allen Brown Jr. of Harrisburg also faced robbery-related charges in York County from 2017. Bail in that case was set at $1 million.

The York Dispatch reported that James Allen Brown Jr., then of York, was arrested in September 2017 in connection with armed robberies of convenience stores and banks in York and Adams counties, and a standoff in August 2017.

The Hanover Evening Sun reported on July 12, 2019, that James Allen Brown Jr. was found guilty after a jury trial to four counts of robbery. He was found not guilty of arson and his other charges were withdrawn, according to online court documents. He was sentenced three to six years in prison and had to pay costs, fines and fees, documents state.