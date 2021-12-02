Maryland man indicted on robberies at multiple banks, including one in Carlisle

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Maryland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in relation to five bank robberies between July 19 and Oct. 5, with the last taking place in Carlisle.

James Henderson Bryant III of Westminster, Maryland, on Wednesday was indicted on federal charges for the bank robberies that took place in Adams, Cumberland and York counties.

A second person, Angell Dawn Peacher, 34, of Westminster, Maryland, was charged with aiding and abetting Bryant in the Carlisle bank robbery.

The indictment alleges that Bryant robbed branches of BB&T Bank and Citizens Bank, taking about $28,823 in total during five robberies.

The robberies took place on July 19 at BB&T Bank in Hanover, Aug. 9 at BB&T Bank in Gettysburg, Aug. 30 at BB&T Bank in Spring Grove, Sept. 22 at Citizens Bank in Dillsburg, and Oct. 5 at Citizens Bank in Carlisle.

The indictment alleges Bryant used a "dangerous weapon" during the commission of two of the robberies.

The maximum penalty under federal law for armed bank robbery is 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, followed by a period of supervised release.