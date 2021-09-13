Maryland man dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in North Middleton Township

A Maryland man died in a motorcycle crash in North Middleton Township Saturday.
North Middleton Township police said Frank Montalbo, 54, was driving east in the 1100 block of North Middleton Road around 2:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the road and went off the road, hitting a telephone pole.
Montalbo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The investigation is continuing.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
