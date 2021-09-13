 Skip to main content
Maryland man dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in North Middleton Township
A Maryland man died in a motorcycle crash in North Middleton Township Saturday.

North Middleton Township police said Frank Montalbo, 54, was driving east in the 1100 block of North Middleton Road around 2:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the road and went off the road, hitting a telephone pole.

Montalbo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

 

