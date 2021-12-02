Man wanted in Cumberland County arrested by U.S. Marshals

The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday announced it arrested a man wanted on criminal trespass and burglary charges out of Monroe Township and for his alleged role in a chop-shop auto theft operation in northern York County.

Skylor Fickes, 30, with no fixed address, has two cases against him out of Monroe Township, one involving felony burglary and criminal trespass charges from Sept. 29, and another set of charges related to fleeing police and reckless endangerment from an Oct. 6 incident.

The Marshals Service said Fickes failed to appear in Cumberland County Court on Nov. 6, and on Nov. 12 a warrant was obtained by Northern York County Regional Police for his role in an theft operation in its jurisdiction.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Hampden Township Police on Nov. 24 investigated a reported sighting of Fickes at a business on Market Street. When confronted, Fickes allegedly assaulted the officers trying to arrest him, took one of the officers' Tasers and fired it, striking two of them.

Fickes escaped the business in a vehicle, and police plan on charging him with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

After that incident, attempts to find Fickes were unsuccessful. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

On Wednesday morning, Officers from the Carroll Township Police Department in York County discovered a vehicle associated with Fickes parked at a hotel off Route 15 in Dillsburg. With officers from Carroll Township, Upper Allen Township and Hampden Township surrounding the hotel, members of the Marshals service checked rooms for Fickes.

The marshals said Fickes fled from a room and ran from the hotel. Officers gave chase and stopped him after a brief struggle.

Hampden Township Police took custody of Fickes for booking and arraignment.