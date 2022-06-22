Man wanted in Carlisle barbershop shooting added to Marshals' most wanted list

A man wanted in the fatal shooting at a Carlisle barbershop in 2021 has been added to the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.

The marshals service is still looking for Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43. Baltimore allegedly shot and killed Kendell Jerome Cook and injured another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle on May 22, 2021. Cook was the owner of the barbershop.

Baltimore, who is also a barber and had worked for Cook until 2019, had also been featured in several episodes of the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiance."

The marshals said Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

With Baltimore's addition to the list, the U.S. Marshals are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to Baltimore's capture. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to $10,000, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000.

Anyone with information on Baltimore can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Tips can also be submitted to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or by calling 855-628-8477.