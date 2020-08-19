Man wanted in attempted homicide, stabbing case out of northern York County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern York County Regional Police say they are looking for a York man in a Sunday afternoon stabbing.

Police on Tuesday night said they obtained an arrest warrant for Syied Drummond, 43, in relation to a stabbing at 12:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North George Street in North York Borough. Drummond is wanted on charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said the investigation began when they were called to the scene for a fight and found a large pool of blood on the sidewalk. Witnesses reported seeing two men fighting that ended with one of the men being badly injured with numerous wounds to his upper body.

Witnesses said the assailant fled in a dark gray Dodge Charger, and the victim left the scene in a separate vehicle. Police later learned from York Hospital that the stabbing victim had arrived for treatment.

Police on Tuesday said the victim had a previous altercation with Drummond, who had recently purchased a gray Dodge Charger from a car lot in Dover Township. Police located the vehicle in a parking lot in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in York on Monday.