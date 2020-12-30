 Skip to main content
Man wanted in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death arrested in New Cumberland
Man wanted in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death arrested in New Cumberland

A Harrisburg man wanted in a February 2019 shooting death was arrested Wednesday in New Cumberland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The task force said Antoine Lamont Miller, 47, was arrested without incident about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Brockton Circle in New Cumberland. He was turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Miller was wanted in the fatal shooting of a man on Feb. 25 in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in Harrisburg. City police had obtained an arrest warrant charging Miller with criminal homicide and other lesser offenses, but they were unable to find Miller.

The task force was charged with finding him, but Miller had fled Harrisburg and Pennsylvania at the time. In December, however, task force members learned Miller had returned to the area.

