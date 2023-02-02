A man was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in a state prison after pleading guilty in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing at a Carlisle convenience store in May 2022.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported this week that James Allen Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and robbery. With the guilty plea, another aggravated assault charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime, were dismissed. Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker issued the aggregate sentence of 7 to 14 years in a state correctional facility.

The charges were filed last year in connection with a May 5 robbery at Speedway on East High Street in Carlisle.

The DA's office said Brown had entered the store around 6 a.m. that day with a large kitchen knife with the intent to "snatch some money and run." While attempting to rob the store, Brown stabbed the clerk several times while the clerk attempted to wrestle the knife away, according to the DA. The clerk has since recovered from his stab wounds, the DA reported.

Brown fled the store, leaving behind his DNA on a coffee cup, along with his wallet and his identification card inside, according to the DA. Brown later turned himself into police, and the DA said he provided a full confession.