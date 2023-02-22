A New York man was sentenced this week in Cumberland County after pleading guilty in January to one count of ethnic intimidation after antisemitic stickers were left at the Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the campus of Dickinson College last year.

According to court documents, Judge Matt Smith ordered Frank Petronio to serve a year of probation, have no contact with the Asbell Center for Jewish Life, to not be on the premises of Dickinson College, and attend a cultural awareness course.

Police said video showed Petronio of New York placing stickers with “inflammatory and intimidating messages” on the Jewish Life building’s windows and doors on Jan. 23, 2022.

Petronio pled guilty to the charge on Jan. 3. Misdemeanor charges for harassment and disorderly conduct were dismissed at sentencing Tuesday.

The incident was investigated by the Carlisle Police Department and Dickinson Public Safety.