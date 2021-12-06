Man sentenced to prison for possessing 'destructive device' on Cumberland County property

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday announced that a Dillsburg man was sentenced to prison for unlawfully possessing a "destructive device" on a wooded property in Cumberland County.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner on Friday sentenced Kevin Madziarek, 38, to 45 months' imprisonment, as well as two years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Madziarek previously admitted that in August 2020 he possessed a "destructive device," along with an electrical box that could have initiated the device on a property in the county.

The U.S. Attorney's office only described the device as being made out of PVC pipe, but said it was capable of causing death, serious bodily injury and property damage.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.