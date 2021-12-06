 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced to prison for possessing 'destructive device' on Cumberland County property

  • 0
U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania logo

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday announced that a Dillsburg man was sentenced to prison for unlawfully possessing a "destructive device" on a wooded property in Cumberland County.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner on Friday sentenced Kevin Madziarek, 38, to 45 months' imprisonment, as well as two years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Madziarek previously admitted that in August 2020 he possessed a "destructive device," along with an electrical box that could have initiated the device on a property in the county.

The U.S. Attorney's office only described the device as being made out of PVC pipe, but said it was capable of causing death, serious bodily injury and property damage.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

Today's Sentinel police log includes a rash of package thefts in East Pennsboro and an I-81 traffic stop that resulted in finding a ghost gun.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 29

Sentinel police log for Nov. 29

Today's Sentinel police log includes two arrests in catalytic converter thefts from a Carlisle auto business, as well as investigations into two stolen vehicles in the county.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden decries high prescription costs: 'shame on us'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News