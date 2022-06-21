Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death in Carlisle

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison last week in connection with the stabbing death of a Carlisle woman in October 2020.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported Monday that Sean Michael Roberts, 30, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was sentenced to life in prison Friday by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker. Roberts had been found guilty of murder in the first degree during a trial in April.

Roberts had been charged with homicide on Oct. 15, 2020, after he called 911 to report that he had "stabbed the girl [he] was staying with." Roberts had been visiting a friend in Carlisle, and police determined that Roberts had used a folding knife to stab the victim - Jodi Sivik- in the neck repeatedly.

Roberts was located on the street just outside of the residence, and Sivik's body was found just inside the door. The District Attorney's Office said the jury had convicted him after deliberating for less than three hours.

"Jodi’s family gets to begin to put this tragedy behind them and focus instead on honoring the memory of a beautiful, thoughtful, kind, funny woman whose life was cut too short," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Metzger.