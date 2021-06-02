Man sentenced to life in prison for 1992 murder of Carlisle area informant

A Gettysburg man, formerly of Carlisle, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the 1992 murder of a confidential informant.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that Willie Tyler, 69, was sentenced to life in prison by Chief Judge John E. Jones III for witness tampering by means of murder and intimidation. He was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Friday to commence serving his sentence.

The sentencing comes after years of convictions and re-convictions involving the 1992 murder of Doreen Proctor, a confidential informant who was scheduled to testify in Cumberland County Court against Tyler's brother, David Tyler, on the day of her murder, according to the attorney's office.

The U.S. attorney also said that four other people were involved in planning the murder, and they were convicted for their roles in previous federal and state court proceedings.

Tyler was initially tried in state court in 1994 and acquitted of the murder before the case was adopted for federal prosecution. He was convicted in 1996 by a federal grand jury, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit overturned the conviction.