Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for armed bank robberies in Cumberland County

A 30-year-old Harrisburg man will spend the next 11 years in prison after being sentenced in federal court in connection with four bank robberies.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Johnson was sentenced on Wednesday to 132 months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release for armed bank robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Johnson committed four armed bank robberies in Cumberland County between February and September 2019. The robberies include the theft of $6,300 from AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union on Feb. 15, $8,450 from Centric Bank on July 12, $10,079 from BB&T Bank on July 31 and $2,734 from PNC Bank on Aug. 19.

District Court Judge John Jones III also ordered Johnson to pay restitution to the banks in the amount of $27,563.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Lower Allen Township Police, East Pennsboro Township Police, Camp Hill Borough Police and Hampden Township Police.