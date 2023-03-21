A man from New York City and Hagerstown, Maryland, will serve three consecutive terms of life imprisonment for his role in the slaying of three people Franklin County in 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday.

United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner also sentenced Kevin Coles, 37, to a total of 35 years in prison for multiple firearms convictions.

He was convicted after a six-year investigation into three murders that took place June 25, 2016, at a property along Welsh Run Road in Mercersburg, United States Attorney General Gerard M. Karam said.

Upon arriving at the scene, Pennsylvania State Police officers discovered the bodies of Wendy Ann Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland; Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville; and Phillip Matthew Jackson, 36, of Mercersburg in a barn on Jackson's property.

Police said all three victims had been shot, their hands were zipped-tied behind their backs and they had been set on fire.

Jackson and Cole were each shot one time in the head and Chaney was shot once in the back and once in the neck, police said. Chaney and Cole were dead when police arrived at the scene, while Jackson was transported to York Hospital where he later died.

A Harrisburg jury convicted Coles of 16 counts of the indictment in April of 2022, including interstate travel to commit murder, murder of a witness and offenses related to drug trafficking.

An investigation revealed that Chaney was in a relationship with Coles and a coconspirator and had previously assisted both with their drug distribution operation. Coles, the coconspirator and co-defendant Devin Dickerson learned Chaney was cooperating with federal authorities and contracted for her to be murdered, a news release said. It was then that co-defendents Jerell Adgebesan and Kenyatta Corbett contacted members of the Black Guerilla Family, a Baltimore-based gang, and other from the Baltimore area to kill Chaney.

The US Attorney General of the Middle District of Pennsylvania said the killers were told they could take a $20,000 payment that would be located in the bard along with any firearms or drugs they could find on Jackson's property. However, when the killers arrived, they found Cole and Jackson in addition to Chaney. Chaney was killed to protect Coles and his coconspirators' drug trafficking offenses and Jackson and Cole were slain to prevent them from serving as witnesses, the news release said.

Officials said the killers didn't find money on the property but stole both drugs and firearms.

Other defendants in the case include:

Devin Dickerson, 31 of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and is awaiting sentencing.

Kenyatta Corbett, 38, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Michael Buck, 30, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Nicholas Preddy, 29, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a witness and is awaiting sentencing.

Johnnie Jenkins-Armstrong, 22, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Terrance Lawson, 31, of Baltimore, sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness.

Tyrone Armstrong, 30, Baltimore, sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness.

Christopher Johnson, 31, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing.

Mark Johnson, 35 of Baltimore, pled guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation and was sentenced to 110 months’ imprisonment.

Llesenia Woodard, 46, of Hagerstown, pled guilty to providing false t.estimony to the grand jury investigating the murders and is awaiting sentencing.

Jerell Adgebesan, 35, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pled guilty in June 2022 to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery. Judge Conner sentenced Adgebesan in February 2023 to life imprisonment and a consecutive 10-year term of imprisonment.

Torey White, 32, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Florida, was indicted on multiple counts to include murder of a witness, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, and firearms offenses. His trial is scheduled to commence in May 2023.

Yolanda Diaz, 31, of Hagerstown, was indicted on multiple counts of perjury and obstruction of justice based upon her testimony at the Coles trial. Her trial is currently scheduled for May 2023.

Joshua Davis, 30, previously pled guilty to participating in the conspiracy to locate and kill an individual believed to be cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation of the triple murders. Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months’ imprisonment.