Sentinel police log for March 16

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft of a credit card from a vehicle in the Appalachian Trail parking lot, as well as two theft invest…

Sentinel police log for March 15

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Crime Stoppers reward for information on area construction thefts, and a retail theft in Lower Allen Township.

Sentinel police log for March 17

Today's police log includes felony burglary charges, an investigation into a series of threats, charges stemming from a domestic incident in N…

