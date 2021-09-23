Man killed in Perry County crash Wednesday

An Altoona man died after a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Wednesday afternoon.

State Police at Newport said Clinton M. Lackey, 40, was killed after the vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed on Route 22 in Howe Township at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Wendell Carr Jr., 25, of New Castle, Delaware, was driving a 2004 Infiniti QX56 on Route 22 west when he lost control and hydroplaned on the highway. Police said the vehicle left the road and overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest.

While the vehicle was overturning, police said Lackey, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carr was transported to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center for severe injuries suffered in the crash.

Police added that Carr submitted to a legal blood draw due to drug and drug paraphernalia that was found at the scene. The results of that test were not yet available.