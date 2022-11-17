Man killed in Perry County crash Wednesday

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Wednesday morning, according to State Police at Carlisle.
Police said Keith Krieger, 44, of Herndon, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra south on State Road at the Route 322 west exit ramp in Watts Township at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, when the vehicle left the road and struck a guide rail. Police said the vehicle then became airborne and struck a tree.
Police said Krieger was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.