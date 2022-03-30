 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in Perry County crash Monday

A Harrisburg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 in Penn Township, Perry County, late Monday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.

Police said Earvin Otero-Arrufat IV, 26, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue south on Route 11/15 near Newport Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle on a left curve in the road. The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne, striking a tree and coming to rest in a wooded ravine about 20 feet below road level, according to police.

Otero-Arrufat was located in the driver's seat and had not been wearing his seat belt, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner.

Police said the crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. Monday, but a "significant amount of time" had passed before the vehicle was located.

