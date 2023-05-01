A York Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township early Sunday morning.

State Police at Carlisle reported that they were dispatched to the area of York Road and Myers Road at about 5 a.m. Sunday for a crash.

Police determined that the 32-year-old driver, whom they did not name, was traveling east on York Road in a Nissan Frontier when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line and westbound lane of travel and struck a utility pole before continuing along the shoulder and striking a wooden fence.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. Police did not provide any further details.