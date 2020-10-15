 Skip to main content
Man killed in I-81 crash in Southampton Township Tuesday evening
Man killed in I-81 crash in Southampton Township Tuesday evening

A Chambersburg man was killed in a Tuesday evening crash on Interstate 81 in Southampton Township.

State Police at Carlisle said Matthew Eagan, 38, was driving a 2010 Ford Econoline van in the left lane of I-81 south in a work zone where road crews had closed the right lane at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday.

In front of Eagan's vehicle was a tractor-trailer driven by Inderjit Singh, 29, of Fresno, California, who slowed down for stopped traffic.

Police said an investigation determined Eagan had not taken any evasive action to avoid the collision and rear-ended the tractor-trailer. Police said there was a cellphone and charging cable found in Eagan's lap when he was extricated from the vehicle, which could indicate he was distracted at the time of the crash.

Eagan was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. Neither the tractor-trailer driver or his passenger were injured.

