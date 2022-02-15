 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in early morning crash Tuesday in York County

Northern York County Regional Police

Northern York County Regional Police said a York County man is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday.

Police said a 51-year-old New Freedom man was driving a 2021 Ford F-250 pick-up truck west in the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle traveled off the road, struck a guide rail and struck a utility pole before traveling down an embankment.

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to York Hospital, however he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

