Man killed in building collapse at Martin's Potato Rolls in Franklin County Tuesday

A 30-year-old man was killed after part of the Martin's Potato Rolls building collapsed Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County.

State Police at Chambersburg said the man who was killed was a contractor working on construction at the building at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township.

Police said that during construction operations, multiple concrete walls collapsed at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday.

The body of the man killed in the collapse could not immediately be located. Police said his remains were located at 9:45 p.m. after multiple fire departments and search crews searched for him for hours.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the death is likely accidental. The name of the man killed will be released pending notification of next of kin.

