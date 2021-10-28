Man indicted by federal grand jury in South Middleton jewelry store robbery

A South Carolina man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in a January 2019 jewelry store robbery in South Middleton Township, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said the indictment alleges that Christopher Demarcus Bethea, 47, robbed the Kay Jewelers Store in South Middleton on Jan. 30, 2019.

State Police at Carlisle previously reported that a man had entered the store on Westminster Drive, asked to look at diamond rings and then pointed a handgun at the sales clerk, demanding employees place the rings and other jewelry in a Walmart grocery bag.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which brings all levels of law enforcement together to reduce violent crime.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Keating is prosecuting the case.