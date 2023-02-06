A Harrisburg man was found guilty last week of sexually abusing three children over the span of nearly a decade in Hamdpen Township.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that Anthony Beckem Jr., 34, was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 1 on a number of charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. The jury trial in front of Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck had started on Jan. 30, with the jury returning a verdict a few days later.

The DA's office said the investigation began when police received a tip that Beckem was sexually abusing multiple children. Following the tip, Hampden Township Police discovered that Beckem subjected three children to ongoing sexual abuse.

Following the trial, Judge Peck modified Beckem's bail to $1 million as he awaits sentencing in May. He remains in Cumberland County Prison.

"We are pleased with the verdict and thankful for jury's attentiveness during trial," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said in a statement. "Thank you to the Hampden Township Police Department for their hard work and diligent investigation. I'd also like to commend Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski for her prosecution of this case."