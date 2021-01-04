Man found dead inside home after fire in northern York County Sunday

A man is dead after a house fire in York County late Sunday night, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police said they were called at 11:05 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 6700 block of Lineboro Road in Manheim Township, where the Lineboro Fire Department responded to put out a fire.

A 67-year-old man was found dead inside the home, according to police. Police said he was the sole resident of the home, and the York County Coroner's Office responded to assist with the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.