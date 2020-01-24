Man exposed himself to hiker on Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, police said

An Orrstown man exposed himself this month to a female hiker on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail in Southampton Township in hopes that she would "do something sexual with him," according to State Police at Carlisle.
The incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. Jan. 13 near the trail's crossing of Duncan Road, police said Friday.
A trooper was dispatched for a report of a male exposing himself. The arriving trooper then observed James Earl Neil, 46, approaching the alleged victim again, police said. When Neil noticed the approaching trooper, he zipped up his pants.
During questioning, police learned that Neil had exposed himself "in hopes that the (alleged) female victim would want to do something sexual with him," police said.
Neil was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. He was arraigned and posted $2,500 cash bail.
