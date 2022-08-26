 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Upper Mifflin Township

Man dies in tractor-tractor crash on Pa. Turnpike in Upper Mifflin Township Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Turnpike Logo

An Indiana man died Friday morning when the tractor-trailer he was driving traveled off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and struck an embankment along Brandy Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township, according to State Police in Newville.

Police say Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jeffersonville, Indiana was driving a 2021 Peterbilt truck tractor that was hauling a semi-trailer east on the Turnpike when, for an unknown reason, the rig left the south side of the highway at mile marker 209 around 9:07 a.m.

The tractor-trailer then traveled onto Brandy Run Road before striking the east side embankment, where the vehicle came to a rest, police say. The rig sustained extensive damage.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County coroner.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police rescue men after boat sinks off Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News