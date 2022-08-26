Man dies in tractor-tractor crash on Pa. Turnpike in Upper Mifflin Township Friday

An Indiana man died Friday morning when the tractor-trailer he was driving traveled off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and struck an embankment along Brandy Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township, according to State Police in Newville.

Police say Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jeffersonville, Indiana was driving a 2021 Peterbilt truck tractor that was hauling a semi-trailer east on the Turnpike when, for an unknown reason, the rig left the south side of the highway at mile marker 209 around 9:07 a.m.

The tractor-trailer then traveled onto Brandy Run Road before striking the east side embankment, where the vehicle came to a rest, police say. The rig sustained extensive damage.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County coroner.