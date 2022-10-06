Man dies in motorcycle crash in Perry County

A 35-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Perry County Sept. 30.

Pennsylvania State Police in Newport said the two-vehicle crash took place on Susquehanna Trail near the intersection with Parkway Drive in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, around 8:37 p.m.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox entered the center turning lane and was turning left across traffic when it was struck by a 2007 Honda VFR800 motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s driver, Jacob Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead on scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, Brian Stahl, 21, of Newport, was not injured in the crash, but a passenger in the car suffered suspected minor injuries. State Police said Stahl may face charges for duties for vehicles turning left, pending an investigation.